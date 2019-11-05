Brazil would be welcome to join OPEC, Secretary-General Barkindo says

FILE PHOTO: OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo delivers his speech during the presentation of the World Oil Outlook in Vienna, Austria November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday that Brazil would be welcome to join the oil producer group but it had not yet made an official request to do so.

“They would be most welcome to join,” Barkindo told reporters.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said last month that he wants his country to join OPEC, a move that would add the most significant new producer to the oil cartel for years but met with scepticism in Brazil’s energy industry.