OPEC, non-OPEC ministerial committee, joined by Iran, hold conference call: sources

DUBAI (Reuters) - A joint OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial monitoring committee, chaired by Saudi Arabia and joined by Iran, held a conference call on Wednesday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Iran was represented by its OPEC Governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili and a statement is expected to be issued later today, the sources said.

Iran is not a member of the committee, known as the JMMC, which groups Saudi Arabia, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Algeria, Venezuela and Oman.