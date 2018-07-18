FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 12:30 PM / in an hour

OPEC, non-OPEC ministerial committee, joined by Iran, hold conference call: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A joint OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial monitoring committee, chaired by Saudi Arabia and joined by Iran, held a conference call on Wednesday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Iran was represented by its OPEC Governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili and a statement is expected to be issued later today, the sources said.

Iran is not a member of the committee, known as the JMMC, which groups Saudi Arabia, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Algeria, Venezuela and Oman.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Alison Williams

