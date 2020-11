FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed Opec logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

DUBAI (Reuters) - OPEC+ made little progress in October in compensating for overproduction in previous months, figures given to Reuters by an OPEC+ source showed on Monday.

The volume of compensatory cuts needed stood at 2.35 million barrels per day in October, the source said. The figure was 2.33 million bpd in September, sources previously said.