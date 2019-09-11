Business News
September 11, 2019 / 5:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

OPEC fulfilled oil output deal at rate of 131% in August: TASS cites source

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) inside its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - OPEC countries fulfilled a global deal to cut oil output at a rate of 131% last month, while non-OPEC countries fulfilled it at a rate of 147%, TASS news agency cited a source as saying on Wednesday.

OPEC, Russia and other producers have since Jan. 1 implemented a deal to cut output by 1.2 million bpd. The alliance, known as OPEC+, in July renewed the pact until March 2020 and a committee reviewing the pact meets on Thursday.

Reporting by Maria Grabar; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Franklin Paul

