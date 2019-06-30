OPEC, non-OPEC compliance with supply cuts was 163% in May: sources

VIENNA (Reuters) - An OPEC and non-OPEC technical committee found on Sunday that oil producers’ compliance with a supply-reduction agreement reached 163% in May, three sources familiar with the matter said.
The committee known as the JTC was meeting in Vienna. Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries gather on Monday in the Austrian capital for policy talks, followed by discussions with non-OPEC oil producers on Tuesday.
