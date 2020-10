FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

(Reuters) - OPEC+ made little progress in September in compensating for overproduction in previous months, figures given to Reuters by OPEC sources showed on Thursday.

The volume of compensatory cuts stood at 2.33 million barrels per day in September, the sources said. The figure was 2.38 million bpd in August, sources previously said.