VIENNA (Reuters) - OPEC and its allies led by Russia will discuss on Thursday deepening oil cuts by more than 400,000 barrels per day, two sources from the OPEC+ group of oil producers told Reuters.

The sources said it was the main scenario for discussions on Thursday.