Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak (R) and Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih attend a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih on Friday said that OPEC countries had no doubt about the need to extend a global oil output deal but the question at hand was the stance of OPEC’s allies, Interfax news agency reported.

OPEC and its allies are due to gather in the coming weeks for a policy meeting.