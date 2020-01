FILE PHOTO: OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo delivers his speech during the presentation of the World Oil Outlook in Vienna, Austria November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MOSCOW (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Thursday it was premature to talk about the possibility of a global deal on oil production curbs being extended until the end of this year, TASS news agency reports.

The deal between the OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, expires after March.