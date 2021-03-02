OPEC+ calls for "cautious optimism" despite oil price rally: document

LONDON (Reuters) - A panel of experts of OPEC and allies, known as OPEC+, believes a recent oil price rally might have been caused more by financial players rather than improvements in physical oil market fundamentals, an OPEC+ document showed.
Experts also called “for cautious optimism” due to the underlying uncertainties in the physical markets and macro sentiment, including risks from COVID-19 mutations that are still on the rise, the document said.
