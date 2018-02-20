UAE to exceed oil cut requirement in first quarter due to maintenance: energy minister

LONDON (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui told Reuters on Tuesday that the Gulf OPEC member is expected to over-deliver with its oil production cuts under a global supply pact in the first quarter of this year.

Mazroui, who holds the OPEC presidency in 2018, said planned field maintenance and his country’s full commitment to the pact will help the UAE to reduce oil supply more than is required.