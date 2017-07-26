UAE energy minister says optimistic about supply cut compliance

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' energy minister is optimistic that oil producers would comply with a supply cut deal and that he expected improvements towards market balance, he said on Wednesday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied non-OPEC producers agreed on May 25 to extend an existing supply curb into 2018.

"We are optimistic about ... compliance from OPEC and non-OPEC countries and we look forward to ... gradual improvements toward market balance," Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui wrote on Twitter.

"Saudi Arabia and Gulf states (have) an excellent track record of compliance to OPEC decisions and together with Iraq carry most of the cut," he wrote.