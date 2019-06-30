Business News
June 30, 2019 / 11:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

UAE confident OPEC+ will reach a decision to balance oil market balance

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: UAE Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui talks to reporters during the 15th International Energy Forum Ministerial (IEF15) in Algiers, Algeria September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ energy minister said on Sunday he hoped for good and productive outcomes as he headed to attend a meeting of OPEC and its allies in Vienna, according to his official Twitter account.

“Confident the alliance will reach a decision that will restore oil market balance,” Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui tweeted.

Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meet on Monday in Vienna, followed by talks with non-OPEC oil producers on Tuesday.

Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Catherine Evans

