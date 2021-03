FILE PHOTO: United Arab Emirates' Oil Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei speaks during the International Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Conference 2020 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ energy minister said on Tuesday that OPEC+ is unlikely to pump more oil than the market can handle.

“I don’t think there is an idea to pump a lot of oil, more than the market can handle,” Suhail al-Mazrouei told Forbes Middle East in an interview when asked about possible scenarios for the OPEC+ meeting on April 1.