UAE energy minister says expects positive OPEC+ meeting in March

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ energy minister said on Wednesday he expects a positive meeting when OPEC+ meets next in March.
OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, is capable of doing whatever is needed to achieve a balanced oil market, Suhail al-Mazrouei told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference in Abu Dhabi.
Mazrouei said OPEC is keeping an eye on non-OPEC oil output, especially from the United States.
