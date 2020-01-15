Commodities
January 15, 2020 / 9:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UAE energy minister says expects positive OPEC+ meeting in March

FILE PHOTO: UAE's Oil Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei talks to journalists as he arrives for an OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ energy minister said on Wednesday he expects a positive meeting when OPEC+ meets next in March.

OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, is capable of doing whatever is needed to achieve a balanced oil market, Suhail al-Mazrouei told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference in Abu Dhabi.

Mazrouei said OPEC is keeping an eye on non-OPEC oil output, especially from the United States.

Reporting by Dahlia Nehme, writing by Nafisa Eltahir; editing by Jason Neely

