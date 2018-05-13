FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 13, 2018 / 8:42 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

UAE energy minister says focus on oil inventory at next OPEC meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - OPEC is focused on identifying the right level of oil inventory at its next meeting, United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: People walk past the logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in front of its headquarters in Vienna, Austria September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

“What we are concerned about in the next meeting is what is the right level of inventory that we should see and can we put this group together for longer,” he said, speaking on the sidelines of an industry event in Abu Dhabi.

“Don’t worry about supply,” he told reporters when asked about the impact on oil supplies from U.S. sanctions on Iran, adding that this was not the first time an OPEC member had been in such a situation.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal, Writing by Katie Paul; Editing by Alexander Smith

