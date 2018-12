UAE's Oil Minister OPEC President Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei addresses a news conference after an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - The global oil market is “correcting”, UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei told reporters on Monday.

He said at an event in Dubai that he expects “everyone” to cut oil supply under a agreement reached earlier this month in Vienna between OPEC and non-OPEC exporters.