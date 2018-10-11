UAE expects to raise oil output in October, November to meet demand: minister

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates started to increase its oil production in the third quarter of this year and expects to further raise its output in October and November to meet market demand, the UAE’s Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Thursday.

“The UAE remains committed to working with its OPEC and non-OPEC partners to ensure balance and stability in the market, in the interests of both producers and consumers,” Mazrouei wrote on his official Twitter account.

The Gulf OPEC member’s December oil output “will be subject to customer’s demand” and the country’s oil production capacity will reach 3.5 million barrels per day by year-end, he added.