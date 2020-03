FILE PHOTO: United Arab Emirates' Oil Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei speaks during the International Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Conference 2020 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ energy minister said on Wednesday he was disappointed after the collapse of the OPEC+ oil cuts agreement which expires at the end of March.

Suhail al-Mazrouei said on his official Twitter account he firmly believed that a new pact is essential to support a balanced and less volatile oil market.