UAE says top oil producers committed to supply cuts until year end

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - All OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers including Russia are committed to supply cuts until the end of the year, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed al-Mazrouei said on Monday.

UAE's Oil Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei

“All in all, the fundamentals of the market, the supply and demand, the job is not complete. We need to continue until we see a true balanced market,” he said, speaking on the sidelines of the Middle East Petroleum and Gas Conference in Abu Dhabi.