April 23, 2018 / 6:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

UAE says top oil producers committed to supply cuts until year end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - All OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers including Russia are committed to supply cuts until the end of the year, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed al-Mazrouei said on Monday.

UAE's Oil Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei arrives for a meeting of OPEC oil ministers at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

“All in all, the fundamentals of the market, the supply and demand, the job is not complete. We need to continue until we see a true balanced market,” he said, speaking on the sidelines of the Middle East Petroleum and Gas Conference in Abu Dhabi.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal, Writing by Katie Paul; editing by Ghaida Ghantous

