FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OPEC+ ministers ready to extend output deal if needed: Russia's Novak
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
October 4, 2017 / 4:56 PM / 16 days ago

OPEC+ ministers ready to extend output deal if needed: Russia's Novak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Energy ministers from OPEC member states and other oil producing countries agreed at a meeting in Moscow that they are ready to extend a global deal on cutting oil output if that is necessary, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.

Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak is seen on a camera screen during a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producing countries in Vienna, Austria September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

“We discussed it with colleagues who are present here,” Novak said of a gathering in Moscow attended by several OPEC energy ministers, among others.

“They are also ready, in the case of necessity, to secure an extension of the deal.”

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.