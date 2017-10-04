OPEC+ ministers ready to extend output deal if needed: Russia's Novak

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Energy ministers from OPEC member states and other oil producing countries agreed at a meeting in Moscow that they are ready to extend a global deal on cutting oil output if that is necessary, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.

Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak is seen on a camera screen during a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producing countries in Vienna, Austria September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

“We discussed it with colleagues who are present here,” Novak said of a gathering in Moscow attended by several OPEC energy ministers, among others.

“They are also ready, in the case of necessity, to secure an extension of the deal.”