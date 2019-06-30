Saudi Falih says OPEC consensus is for rollover of oil cut

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser/File Photo

VIENNA (Reuters) - OPEC members agree on the need to extend oil production cuts but are undecided whether it needs to be for six or nine months, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told Reuters on Sunday.

“Certainly it is a rollover, consensus is emerging ... Everybody I am talking to is assuring that conformity in the second half is going to be a lot more uniform than what we have seen in the first half,” Falih said.