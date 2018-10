MOSCOW (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said OPEC is technically able to raise oil output by 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd), the TASS news agency reported on Thursday.

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih during the inaugural session ceremony of the OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee in Algiers, Algeria September 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

The minister was attending an energy forum in Moscow.

TASS had earlier incorrectly reported that Falih said his own country was able to increase output by 1.3 million bpd.