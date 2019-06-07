Commodities
June 7, 2019 / 9:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saudi's Falih: OPEC members in favor of rollover, no deeper cut needed

1 Min Read

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

St Petersburg (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Friday that an extension of a 1.2 million barrel per day oil output cut beyond this month was all but agreed among OPEC members but still needed discussions with non-OPEC allies in the deal.

“On the OPEC side a rollover is almost in the bag... The question is to calibrate with non-OPEC,” Falih said at an economic conference in St Petersburg, Russia.

“I don’t think there will be a need to deepen the cut.”

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova in St Petersburg; writing by Shadia Nasralla in London; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
