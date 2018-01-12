FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2018 / 12:54 PM / in an hour

Oil at $65-70 risks encouraging more shale output: IEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency, said on Friday that while oil prices at $65 to $70 per barrel is good for oil producers now, there is a risk that such a level would encourage more oversupply from U.S. shale drillers.

Birol, speaking at an industry conference in Abu Dhabi, also said that there might be a further decline in production from OPEC member Venezuela in 2018 as its economic crisis hits production.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal, Maha El Dahan; editing by Jason Neely

