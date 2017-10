MOSCOW (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Wednesday that OPEC members had fulfilled their obligations under a global oil output cut deal by slightly over 100 percent in September, the RIA news agency quoted him as saying.

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh talks to journalists before the beginning of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

He was also cited as saying that non-OPEC producers had met their own output cut obligations by nearly 100 percent.

