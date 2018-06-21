FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 6:35 PM / in an hour

Iran says doesn't think OPEC can reach deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Thursday he still believes OPEC cannot reach a compromise decision on raising oil output at its meeting the following day.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrives at his hotel ahead of a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna, Austria, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

“I don’t think we can reach agreement,” Zanganeh told reporters. “We firstly need to discuss and decide about the main issue inside OPEC. OPEC’s decision is so important - after it we should coordinate everything with the Russians.”

Zanganeh made the comment after leaving a joint OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial committee while other ministers remained inside OPEC headquarters in Vienna to continue talks.

Iran is usually not part of the committee, which groups Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Algeria and Venezuela.

Reporting by OPEC Newsroom; Editing by Dale Hudson

Reporting by OPEC Newsroom; Editing by Dale Hudson
