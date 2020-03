FILE PHOTO: Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh reacts towards journalists as he arrives for an OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

DUBAI (Reuters) - Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries have not yet reached an agreement with non-OPEC producers about a reduction in oil output, Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said, Iran’s state TV reported on Wednesday.

“A final agreement hasn’t been reached with non-OPEC about reduction,” he said, noting that Iran has always supported policies in OPEC that benefit producers and consumers.