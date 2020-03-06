Some members of OPEC were insisting non-OPEC join production cuts: Iran oil minister

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

DUBAI (Reuters) - Some members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) were insisting the non-OPEC group join in production cuts at a meeting in Vienna but they did not accept, Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Friday, according to SHANA, the news site of the Iranian oil ministry.

“Some members of OPEC were insisting that non-OPEC must definitely reduce production by a fixed amount and they did not accept that amount,” Zanganeh said. “This made the work reach a dead end.”

Holding another meeting soon between OPEC and non-OPEC members will be difficult because of coronavirus health concerns but agreements can be reached by videoconference, Zanganeh said, according to SHANA.