July 4, 2018 / 5:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rouhani says U.S. has not thought about consequences of Iran oil ban: IRNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Tehran will stand firm against U.S. threats to cut Iranian oil sales, and warned that Washington had not thought about the consequences of such a decision.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a news conference at the Chancellery in Vienna, Austria July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

“The Americans say they want to reduce Iranian oil exports to zero. They have talked without thinking carefully. It shows they have not thought about its consequences,” Rouhani was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA on an official visit to Vienna.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Editing by William Maclean

