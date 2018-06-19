FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 2:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran says Trump seeks high oil price to support shale: SHANA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s oil minister said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump sought high oil prices to support shale production in the United States, despite his public attack on OPEC over the high price of oil.

U.S. President Donald Trump takes remarks out of his jacket as her prepares to address a meeting of the National Space Council in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“We believe Mr. Trump prefers high oil prices to support shale production in America, but he attacks OPEC, especially after U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA (Iran’s nuclear deal), to avoid public pressures for increasing the prices of oil,” Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying by SHANA before his departure for the OPEC summit.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Adrian Croft

