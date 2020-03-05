Iran oil minister says size of OPEC+ oil output cut not agreed on yet

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Thursday that the size of oil production cuts being discussed by OPEC and other oil producers, or OPEC+, had not been agreed, SHANA news site reported.

“The amount of oil production cut is not agreed on yet, must be discussed,” Zangeneh said, according to SHANA, the news site of the Iranian oil ministry. “We will try to find a way to help the oil market stabilize.”