Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrives for an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran will not remain silent if other OPEC members threaten its interests, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Thursday after meeting OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo in Tehran.

“Iran is a member of OPEC because of its interests and if other members of OPEC seek to threaten Iran or endanger its interests, Iran will not remain silent,” Zanganeh was quoted as saying by oil ministry’s news agency SHANA.