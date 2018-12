FILE PHOTO: A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran, July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran is looking to be exempted from any OPEC oil output cuts because of U.S. sanctions, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh told reporters ahead of Thursday’s OPEC meeting.

“We should be excluded from any decision about the level of production in the future till the lifting of the imposed illegal sanctions,” Zanganeh told reporters upon arriving in Vienna.