LONDON (Reuters) - Iran will try to keep its share of OPEC production despite fresh U.S. sanctions on its petroleum industry, Iranian government spokesman Mohammad Bagher Nobakht was quoted as saying by oil ministry news agency SHANA.

FILE PHOTO: A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran, July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo/File Photo

“The Iranian government will try to keep its share in OPEC despite enmity of some members,” Nobakht said on Tuesday.