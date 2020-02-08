Business News
Iran supports unanimous OPEC output cut plan: Zangeneh

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran supports deeper crude oil cuts by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) if a majority of members agreed with it, Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh was quoted as saying by the Iranian energy news website Shana.

A technical panel, known as the JTC, that advises OPEC and its allies led by Russia - a grouping known as OPEC+ - proposed on Thursday a provisional cut of 600,000 barrels per day (bpd), three sources told Reuters.

OPEC producers in OPEC+ are currently discussing whether to meet earlier than their scheduled gathering in Vienna on March 5-6.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by David Evans

