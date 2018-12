Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh talks to journalists at the beginning of an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Thursday that his country has no plans to reduce its oil production, but will remain a member of OPEC, the official news agency IRNA reported on Thursday.

OPEC and its Russia-led allies agreed on Friday in Vienna to slash oil production by more than the market expected in a bid to shore up prices despite pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to reduce the price of crude.