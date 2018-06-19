FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 6:56 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Iranian oil minister says expects no agreement at OPEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Tuesday that he does not expect OPEC to reach an agreement when the oil producer group holds policy discussions this week.

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrives at his hotel ahead of a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna, Austria, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

“I don’t think” there will be an agreement, Zanganeh told reporters.

He also lashed out at the U.S. administration, saying oil was not a political tool and that U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies had caused high oil prices.

Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meet on Friday in Vienna, followed by talks with non-OPEC oil producers on Saturday.

Reporting by Alex Lawler; Writing by Dale Hudson; Editing by Dmitry Zhdannikov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
