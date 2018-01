ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Saturday that the global oil production cut agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC producers should continue, despite a sharp rise in oil prices as the oil market still needs more time to stabilize.

Luaibi, speaking to reporters in Abu Dhabi, also said that Iraq’s oil production is about 4.3 million barrels per day now.