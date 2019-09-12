OPEC+ discusses insufficient oil output cuts in Iraq and Nigeria: TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A ministerial committee of OPEC and non-OPEC countries discussed insufficient oil output cuts in Iraq and Nigeria, Russia’s TASS news agency reported on Thursday citing an unnamed source.

The energy ministers of Saudi Arabia and Russia called on all producers to comply with output cuts under an OPEC-led supply deal ahead of a meeting of a joint monitoring committee.

The OPEC+ monitoring committee had no complains about Russia’s compliance levels, TASS cited the source as saying.