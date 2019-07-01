Iraqi PM discusses oil price stability with Saudi king: statement

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman discussed coordination over stabilizing oil prices in a phone call on Monday, Abdul Mahdi’s office said.

“The talks were primarily over the brotherly countries cooperating in the OPEC conference for oil and energy ministers currently being held in Vienna to regulate oil market affairs, and coordination between the two countries to achieve oil price stability in the coming period,” his office said in a statement.