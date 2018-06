BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq will look at whether to increase oil output if OPEC decides to lift production at a meeting on June 22, the country’s oil minister said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi speaks during a news conference in Basra, Iraq June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

Jabar al-Luaibi said Iraq’s current oil output was within the agreed limit with OPEC at around 4.325 million barrels per day.