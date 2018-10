MOSCOW (Reuters) - OPEC has not yet revised its previous decisions on oil production levels, Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Iraq's Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi arrives for an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

“We will see in November,” he said. “We have not reviewed the increase of production so far,” Luaibi told reporters in response to a question about whether OPEC should increase output following a rise in oil prices.