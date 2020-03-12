OPEC+ March 18 technical meeting unlikely to go ahead: sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foege/File Photo

DUBAI/LONDON (Reuters) - An OPEC and non-OPEC technical meeting planned for March 18 in Vienna is unlikely to go ahead, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

A deal to cut oil output struck by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia - a grouping known as OPEC+ - is due to expire at the end of this month.

Last week, OPEC+ failed to reach a deal to deepen oil supply cuts or to extend existing curbs.

On Thursday, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters the technical meeting was likely to be held via video conference.

(This story corrects to read March 18 in headline)