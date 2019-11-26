Commodities
November 26, 2019 / 9:53 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

OPEC's Joint Technical Committee to meet on Dec. 3 in Vienna

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON (Reuters) - The OPEC’s Joint Technical Committee (JTC) that reviews the state of the oil market has scheduled a meeting for afternoon of Dec. 3 in Vienna, an OPEC source said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets on Dec. 5 at its headquarters in Vienna, followed by talks with other oil producers, including Russia, that have agreed to reduce output to support prices, a group known as OPEC+.

Reporting by Alex Lawler in London, writing by Bozorgmegr Sharafedin, editing by Louise Heavens

