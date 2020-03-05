Kazakhstan says OPEC+ countries yet to reach consensus on extension: TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev said on Thursday that OPEC and non-OPEC oil exporters have not yet reached consensus on the parameters of an extension on their oil output deal, the TASS news agency reported.
Nogayev said the sides were currently only discussing extending their existing agreement into the second quarter as it was not yet clear how the market would react, the report said.
