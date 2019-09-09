Saudi oil shake-up won't affect Russian deal with OPEC, Kremlin says

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday it saw no likely impact on Russia’s cooperation with OPEC and Riyadh after the appointment of Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as Saudi Arabia’s new energy minister.

“The exit of a single minister can hardly have an impact on the general political will of Moscow and Riyadh to continue and develop ... bilateral relations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.