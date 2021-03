FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak speaks during a joint press conference with Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud (not pictured) at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak is preparing to take part in an OPEC+ meeting on March 4, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, declining to comment further.

The group meets on Thursday and could discuss allowing as much as 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude back into the market.