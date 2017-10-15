FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait oil min says no impact on oil supply from Iraq, Iran tensions
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
October 15, 2017 / 6:38 PM / 5 days ago

Kuwait oil min says no impact on oil supply from Iraq, Iran tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s oil minister Essam al-Marzouq said on Sunday that there were no signs at the moment of oil supply disruptions as a result of the United States hardened stance on a nuclear deal with Iran or a dispute in Iraq between Baghdad and Kurdish authorities.

Kuwaiti Oil Minister Essam al-Marzouq adjusts his glasses during a news conference of the 4th OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Commettee in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

“Until now there are no indications (of an impact on oil production) whether from the actions against Iran or in Iraq’s Kurdistan,” al-Marzouq told reporters in Kuwait City.

Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; writing by Rania El Gamal. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.