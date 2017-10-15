Kuwait oil min says no impact on oil supply from Iraq, Iran tensions

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s oil minister Essam al-Marzouq said on Sunday that there were no signs at the moment of oil supply disruptions as a result of the United States hardened stance on a nuclear deal with Iran or a dispute in Iraq between Baghdad and Kurdish authorities.
“Until now there are no indications (of an impact on oil production) whether from the actions against Iran or in Iraq’s Kurdistan,” al-Marzouq told reporters in Kuwait City.
Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; writing by Rania El Gamal. Editing by Jane Merriman