Kuwait oil min says no impact on oil supply from Iraq, Iran tensions

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s oil minister Essam al-Marzouq said on Sunday that there were no signs at the moment of oil supply disruptions as a result of the United States hardened stance on a nuclear deal with Iran or a dispute in Iraq between Baghdad and Kurdish authorities.

Kuwaiti Oil Minister Essam al-Marzouq adjusts his glasses during a news conference of the 4th OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Commettee in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

“Until now there are no indications (of an impact on oil production) whether from the actions against Iran or in Iraq’s Kurdistan,” al-Marzouq told reporters in Kuwait City.