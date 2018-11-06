Oil markets are stable - Kuwait oil minister

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Global oil markets are currently stable, Kuwait’s Oil Minister Bakhit al-Rashidi said on Tuesday, adding that he expects such stability to continue until the end of the year.

Rashidi told reporters in Kuwait City that the upcoming OPEC meeting next month will look at whether the oil market needs more crude and if there is a build up in inventories.

OPEC and its allies are set to meet in Vienna on Dec. 6-7 to decide their oil supply policy and agree a long-term mechanism to manage the market beyond 2018.